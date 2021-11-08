Source: BCC, vet department in rabies vaccination drive | Newsday (News)

BY SILAS NKALA

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has embarked on a vaccination exercise for dogs in the city to prevent a possible rabies outbreak.

The vaccination exercise is being implemented in partnership with the Department of Veterinary Field Services and Tsetse Control.

In a notice to residents yesterday, BCC’s town clerk Christopher Dube said the programme would start today (Monday) and run up to December 10, with teams visiting all suburbs.

“The City of Bulawayo in partnership with the Department of Veterinary Field Services and Tsetse Control will be conducting a month-long rabies vaccination programme in the western suburbs,” Dube said.

“Dog owners are required by law to have their dogs vaccinated against rabies at the age of three months then re-vaccinated at the age of 12 months. Thereafter, dog owners are required to have their dogs vaccinated against rabies disease annually.”

Dube warned that any person who acquires a dog with neither tattoo marks on the ears nor a rabies vaccination certificate is required to have it vaccinated within seven days.

“Vaccination may be done by a private veterinary surgeon, a government veterinary surgeon or by an authorised person. A fine of more than $100 may be imposed on dog owners who keep unvaccinated dogs.

“A charge of $85 will be collected per dog vaccinated. For the convenience of the public, two teams will carry out vaccinations at the centres,” Dube said.

Mostly shopping centres and termini in the city will be used as centres for vaccination, among them Cowdray Park terminus, Athens shops, Woza Woza shops Emakhandeni, Luveve Housing Offices, Magwegwe terminus, Pumula East shops Nkulumane 12 terminus and Tshabalala Vulindlela shopping centre.