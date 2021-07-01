Source: BCC warns of imminent water supply interruption | Newsday (News)

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

THE BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has warned residents in the city to prepare for imminent water supply interruptions due to problems in the pumping of water from the treatment plants.

In a notice yesterday, town clerk Christopher Dube said the whole city would be affected and that the interruptions may be prolonged.

He said since Monday, the city had been experiencing power cuts, which had affected water pumping systems.

“The Ncema and Fernhill Pump Stations last night lost three hours of pumping and the Criterion Water Treatment Works still do not have power since Monday June 28,” Dube said.

“Residence are advised that this has negatively affected treatment of water as well as pumping of both raw and clear water.

“If the situation continues, high lying areas may start experiencing low water pressure and intermittent water supply problems.”

He said if the situation continued, the whole city might face lengthy water shortages.

Bulawayo has been experiencing serious water shortages since last year when most of its dams were decommissioned due to low water levels.

