Source: Beating up theft suspects lands six in trouble | Herald (Crime)

SIX men appeared in court yesterday on allegations of beating two men leaving them hospitalised after seriously injuring them on accusations of stealing their trees at a nursery in Braeside, Harare.

Peter Tendai Murwisi, Gwinyai Chakonda, Ian Ronzai Mabika, Morgan Dhliwayo, Alan Mataya and Stephen Murwisi were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with attempted murder.

They allegedly gave Innocent Mapungwana and Victor Manyawi a thorough hiding on accusation of stealing their plants.

Mapungwana is still hospitalised at Sally Mugabe Hospital while Manyawi was discharged on August 22 but is still nursing injuries.

The six are alleged to have driven the two to the hospital whilst they could not talk because of injuries they sustained.

The State led by Mr Zvikomborero Mupasa had it that on August 27 at around 1030pm Mapungwana was picking some empty bottles and cans along Dippie Road when the six spotted him.

They allegedly started accusing him of being the one stealing their trees from a nursery. They started assaulting him using a plank with nails.

Mr Mupasa alleged that after some minutes, they saw Manyawi walking along the same road and chased him.

Allegations are that they also assaulted him with plank with nails saying he was together with Mapungwana.

The six allegedly took the two to ZRP Braeside whilst they had blood all over their body due to the assault.

They were then referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital where Mapungwana was confirmed to have sustained a fractured leg and a deep cut on the forehead.

Mapungwana also lost five teeth with swollen hands.

Manyawi sustained a fractured ankle, deep cut on the left side near eye and swollen hands with pain all over the body. The six are expected back in court on October 27.

They were released on free bail.