Source: Belarus fire tenders deal above board, says Govt | Herald (Top Stories)

Municipal Reporter

The procurement of fire tenders for all local authorities from Belarus using devolution funds is above board with the Government having conducted proper consultations with concerned stakeholders, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has said.

In a statement, acting secretary in the Ministry Mr Emmanuel Ngwarati said the cost of each fire tender of US$464 296 was cheap compared to regional prices which are in the range of US$500 000 and above as confirmed by Harare City Council.

“Request for model equipment, whose specifications are tailor-made to suit the local terrain, were made to local authorities. On approval from stakeholders, the Government facilitated the purchase and negotiated for staggered payment terms,” he said.