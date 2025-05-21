Source: Belarus partnership to spur agric advancements | The Herald (Top Stories)

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

IN a bold and strategic move to bolster the economy, President Mnangagwa recently led a high-level delegation to Belarus, where they secured transformative deals designed to propel the nation toward realising its Vision 2030.

This vision seeks to elevate Zimbabwe to an empowered upper-middle-income economy, fostering sustainable development and improving the quality of life for its citizens.

The agreements are expected to make a profound impact on food security and agricultural mechanisation, which are vital for the nation’s growth.

The collaboration with Belarus stands out, not only for its scale, but also for its focus on advancing local capabilities in agricultural machinery assembly.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri expressed optimism about the potential benefits, adding that the deals signed last week were indeed game-changers.

He said the Belarus facility will provide Zimbabwe with a substantial increase in agricultural equipment, including 3 449 tractors, 80 combined harvesters, 30 grain carriers, and 100 hay balers. Currently, Zimbabwe is engaged in the third phase of this initiative, which is crucial for modernising the agricultural landscape.

In this third phase, the nation anticipates receiving an additional 3 000 tractors and the bulk of the combine harvesters in the near future. This influx of machinery is essential for mechanising farming practices across the country, enabling farmers to increase productivity and efficiency.

“The main thrust of this initiative is to ensure that we mechanise and modernise our agricultural sector,” Prof Jiri emphasised.

By adopting advanced agricultural technologies, farmers will be better equipped to meet the growing food demands of the population, ultimately contributing to national food security.

Moreover, the ongoing negotiations aimed at localising production mark a significant advancement in Zimbabwe’s agricultural strategy.

“We are starting to negotiate on the localisation of production, specifically to assemble tractors in Zimbabwe. This is a big move,” Prof Jiri stated.

By establishing local assembly operations, Zimbabwe can create job opportunities, enhance skills transfer and stimulate economic growth.

The Government is committed to ensuring that these localisation efforts are successfully implemented, allowing the country to harness its own resources and capabilities.

The benefits of this partnership extend beyond mere equipment provision. They represent an opportunity for Zimbabwe to build a robust agricultural sector that can withstand challenges and capitalise on global market opportunities.

By modernising farming practices, the nation can improve its competitiveness in agricultural exports, thereby generating foreign currency and further strengthening the economy.

President Mnangagwa’s foreign policy, which emphasises engagement and re-engagement with international partners, underpins these significant developments.

He has consistently declared that “Zimbabwe is open for business”, reinforcing the country’s commitment to fostering friendly relations and attracting investment while promoting national growth and resilience.

The deals with Belarus represent a pivotal and transformative step for Zimbabwe, focusing on not only the mechanisation of agriculture but also the localisation of production.

This comprehensive approach is set to significantly advance the agricultural sector, ensuring food security and contributing to the broader economic objectives outlined in Vision 2030.

As Zimbabwe moves forward with these initiatives, it stands poised to emerge as a leader in agricultural innovation and sustainability, ultimately improving the livelihoods of its citizens and securing a prosperous future.

