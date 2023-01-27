Source: Belarus President Lukashenko heads to Zimbabwe | The Herald (Local News)

President Alexander Lukashenko

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is set to make a State visit to Zimbabwe on Monday, the first such a visit to a sub-Saharan African country, where he will hold crucial bi-lateral discussions with his counterpart President Mnangagwa aimed at deepening the two countries’ relations.

Zimbabwe and Belarus currently enjoy good bi-lateral relations and cooperation particularly in the areas of agriculture, transport and mining among others.

In a statement issued today, Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson, Mr Levit Mugejo said the visit will strengthen cooperation in the political, economic, mining and agriculture among others.

“The President of the Republic of Belarus, His Excellency Alexander Lukashenko, will pay a State Visit to Zimbabwe from 30 January-1 February 2023. During the State Visit, His Excellency President Lukashenko is scheduled to meet His Excellency President Dr E D Mnangagwa,” said Mr Mugejo.

“The visit is historic, as it is the first such undertaking to a Sub-Saharan African nation by President Lukashenko. The State visit is meant to strengthen the existing excellent relations between Zimbabwe and the Republic of Belarus. The two countries have strong cooperation in political, economic, mining, agriculture and disaster risk management. Several agreements are under consideration and are expected to be signed during the visit. President Lukashenko and President Mnangagwa are also expected to launch the Second Phase of the Zimbabwe- Belarus Agricultural Mechanisation Programme.”