Belarus President tours National Heroes Acre

Source: Belarus President tours National Heroes Acre | The Herald (Local News)

Belarus President tours National Heroes AcreBelarus President Alexander Lukashenko

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Visiting Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko who is in the country on a three-day State visit has this morning visited the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

President Lukashenko was met at the national shrine by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava.

He inspected a half guard mounted by officers from the Presidential Guard.

He then laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and was then given a history of the national shrine by Ms Rumbidzai Bvira, a curator with the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko lays wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier during a tour of the National Shrine this morning. – Pics by Kudakwashe Hunda

 

