Source: Belarusian President arrives | The Herald (Local News)

President Mnangagwa welcomes Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare this afternoon. – Pictures: @InfoMinZW

Herald Reporter

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Harare this afternoon in a first-of-its-kind visit to Africa where he is expected, along with his Zimbabwean counterpart President Mnangagwa, to cement trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Mr Lukashenko, who is making a historic visit to Sub-Saharan Africa, was received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by President Mnangagwa, and Cabinet ministers.

He was received with a 21-gun salute, treated to traditional music and dance, and was also warmly welcomed by thousands of expectant Zanu PF supporters.

During his visit, he is expected to, along with President Mnangagwa, sign several agreements to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.