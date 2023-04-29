Source: Bereavement package for veld fire victims | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Mhlaliswa Ngwenya

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

sukulwenkosi.dube@chronicle.co.zw

Losing a loved one is one of the most devastating experiences a person can go through. It is an emotional roller-coaster that is difficult to navigate, and the financial strain that comes with it only makes it worse.

Unfortunately, this is the reality for the families of the 10 men who lost their lives in a tragic veld fire incident in Umzingwane District last year.

However, the Government through the Environmental Management Agency has stepped in to assist the affected families through a bereavement package, which includes an education fund to put children of the deceased through school.

Viola Moyo, who lost her husband Kesary Sibanda in the veld fire incident, expressed gratitude for the education fund.

She said, “The death of my husband has left a huge gap because he was the breadwinner. I will no longer have the trouble of securing school fees for my children because their education will now be covered through the fund. This intervention has brought so much relief to my soul, a huge burden has been lifted off my shoulders.”

Sithulisile Sibanda, who lost her son Menelisi Ngwenya in the fire incident, said that her son was her support system, and his death had left her out in the cold.

“I am looking forward to receiving the bereavement package,” she said.

Mqhelisi Mpofu, who lost his father Thabani Mpofu in the fire disaster, said he was relieved that his siblings would now get a chance to go through school using the education fund.

“It was really troubling me that my siblings might end up struggling to go through school because of financial challenges. Now they will get a chance to learn even though our father is no longer with us. We appreciate this intervention.”

Mhlaliswa Ngwenya, who survived the fire disaster, will also receive a US$1 000 token of appreciation.

He said the money he will receive will help him recover the costs he incurred while seeking medical assistance for the burns he suffered.

In a speech read on his behalf by Environmental Management Agency board chairman, Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said: “The death of the 10 men was a loss not only to their immediate families but the entire nation. Such a loss is not felt by the immediate families only but the entire nation.”

He applauded the gesture by the Environmental Management Agency for providing relief to the families of the victims.

“This relief involves payment of a once-off condolence token to the next of kin for the three victims without spouses and children, payment of a once-off bereavement relief to the surviving spouses of seven victims, payment of a once-off token of appreciation to the sole survivor of the fire disaster.”

Minister Ndlovu also mentioned that the relief includes a school fees assistance fund for children of the fire victims at Government school rates. He said the heroism displayed by those who perished in the fire disaster was a testimony to the entire nation.

In a speech read on his behalf by Umzingwane District Development Co-ordinator Peter Mahlathini, Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Abedinico Ncube expressed gratitude towards various stakeholders who have offered a helping hand in assisting the bereaved families.

He said it was delightful to see that the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry through EMA has fulfilled its promise of assisting the affected families.