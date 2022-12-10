Source: Beware of festive season fraudsters | Herald (Opinion)

Tom Muleya Fraud Insight

The popular ‘Ikhisimusi Isifikhile, Kisimusi Yatotsvika’ festive season song by the late Paul Matavire has vividly come alive on local radio stations.

Some remixes by other musicians have also hit the airwaves; alongside mobile SMS ‘Ikhisimusi Isifikhile’ adverts which are now a common thing.

While many people are on “cloud nine” as they prepare to have a merry Christmas and Happy New Year, fraudsters are also enhancing their attacks.

For many people, there will be nothing to be merry and happy about as fraudsters pounce on them.

Put in another way, fraudsters are eyeing your bonus or 13th cheque, therefore there is need to be extra-vigilant in safeguarding personal information and cash.

Due to festive pressure, many people will be making gross mistakes that fraudsters will not hesitate to exploit.

Fraudsters will be launching last minute attacks both to business organisations and general public.

Fraudsters will be employing all forms of ‘modus operandi’ both traditional methods and sophisticated cyber methods of attack.

In view of the ever increasing threat of fraud, people should be alive to the possibility of becoming a victim and take necessary preventive measures in advance. Remember, one of the major factors that motivate an offender or fraudster is opportunity.

Fraudsters will not hesitate to exploit any chance made available to them for monetary gain.

So people should avoid presenting an opportunity to fraudsters or make themselves a chance to fraudsters.

Gross behaviour should not be given room as cyber fraudsters will not hesitate to launch attacks when gaps are exposed.

To avoid being a victim during this festive season, consider the following general preventive measures that can help minimise fraudulent attacks;

Get information on criminal activities during the festive season. Police is giving information on criminal activities on various forums such as print media and radio programmes on crime watch. Take heed of Police warning and you will enhance your chances of safety.

Think security. Ask yourself such questions as, what are my chances of being a fraud victim? If I were to be attacked by fraudsters, which areas can I experience some attacks or manipulation? How safe are my methods of keeping money? These questions are thought provoking questions and may help discover your vulnerabilities.

When involved in financial deals, never forget to do diligence process when transacting. By all means avoid shortcuts that may lead to a catastrophic situation.

Ensure that your personal or confidential details such as ID cards, bank cards, PINs and passwords are properly secured to avoid fraud, identity theft and cyber-attacks. Once criminals obtain personal information, they can use it to manipulate or scam their victim.

When shopping, ensure that your credit card is not cloned.

Any fraudulent attacks must be promptly ‘reported to the Police.

Get empowered by Fraud Insight and be part of a solution to fraud and cybercrimes. Stay tuned for other upcoming issues on fraud insight.

Tom Muleya is a Detective Assistant Inspector working under CID Commercial Crime Division, Harare. He is also a member of the National Cyber Security Taskforce, Zimbabwe. Feedback WhatsApp line: 0772 764 043, or e-mail:teezmuleya@gmail.com.