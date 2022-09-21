Source: Bid to bribe cops at roadblock lands man in soup | Herald (Crime)

Mushanyure was accused of offering the police a R200 bribe to secure the freedom of the driver of a Honda Fit vehicle he was travelling in who had been arrested for driving without a driver’s licence.

Herald Reporter

A passenger travelling in a motor vehicle will rue the day he attempted to bribe police officers at a roadblock after his bid to subvert the law landed him behind bars.

Amson Mushanyure (24) was arrested on Monday by Beitbridge officers deployed to the “No to cross border crimes” operation at the Bubi roadblock along Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway in connection with a case of bribery, police have reported.

Mushanyure was accused of offering the police a R200 bribe to secure the freedom of the driver of a Honda Fit vehicle he was travelling in who had been arrested for driving without a driver’s licence.

In Mukumbura, police arrested Costa Karimanzira (52) for unlawful possession of a pangolin.

Karimanzira was apprehended after a tip off while searching for potential buyers at Maimbi River Bridge in Chigango.