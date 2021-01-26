Source: Bikita chief succumbs to COVID-19 | Newsday (News)

BY GARIKAI MAFIRAKUREVA

Chief Marozva of Bikita, born Phillip Mudhe, died from COVID-19-related complications yesterday.

Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana confirmed his death.

“We have lost Chief Marozva of Bikita. Condolences to his family, community and the Chiefs’ Council,” Mangwana posted on his Twitter handle. Chief Marozva was a former senator.

The MDC Alliance, in a condolence message sent by its party secretary for local government Sesel Zvidzai, described Chief Marozva as a Christian who led the Beardmore Zion Church of Christ congregation.

“We take comfort in the knowledge that he served the people well both for their earthly as well as spiritual wellbeing as chief, and as senator and indeed, as a church leader,” Zvidzai said.

He urged government to capacitate chiefs on how to handle COVID-19, adding that chiefs and their aides should be treated as frontline workers and provided with personal protective equipment.