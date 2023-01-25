Bindura man gets 20 years for raping 9-year-old niece

Source: Bindura man gets 20 years for raping 9-year-old niece | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

A Bindura man has been slapped with a 20-year jail term for raping his nine-year-old niece.

Vengai Nekati (50) will, however, serve an effective 17 years after three years were set aside on condition of good behaviour.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting of Zimbabwe (NPA) said Nekati was convicted after a full trial at the Bindura Magistrates Court.

According to court papers, the matter came to light on January 16, when the complainant’s mother sent her to Vengai’s home and she refused, before narrating to her the previous rape ordeal.

The court heard that on January 13, the complainant and her mother went to Nekati’s home in Nekati Village, Bindura to pay a visit.

After the visit, the complainant returned to the Nekati’s home to ask for cucumbers and the accused raped the minor and sent her away

