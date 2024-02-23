Source: Bindura man killed over a dollar | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 34-year-old man from Masere village in Bindura was fatally stabbed following altercations over a dollar.

Deputy provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tonny Nyandoro said the incident happened on February 16 and the deceased has been identified as Cephas Munyowani.

The incident occurred at around 6pm when Munyowani, who was in the company of Gilbert Nzonzera (40) met the accused Aleck Joseph Bembenene (23) at a grinding mill where he was buying a bucket of chicken feed.

Asst Insp Nyandoro said Bembenene asked Munyowani and Nzonzera, to help him to carry the chicken feed to his homestead.

He agreed to give them US$1 and opaque beer as a payment.

Munyowani and Nzonzera agreed.

They carried the chicken feed to Bembenene’s homestead and were paid.

At around 9pm, the pair went to Sonata Muchenje’s homestead where they were digging a well.

Bembenene followed and found the pair in the company of Farai Kaseza (34) and Allen Purazi (30) of Muchenje Village under Chief Musana, Bindura.

The accused started demanding his US$1 back from Munyowani who refused insisting that he had fulfilled his duty.

Bembenene advanced towards Munyowani and they started to wrestle.

He stabbed Munyowani once in the stomach with a kitchen knife and ran away.

Munyowani gave chase whilst crying for help but he could not catch up with him and fell to the ground with his intestines were protruding.

Nzonzera tried to render first aid.

He was rushed to Shamva Hospital where he was admitted.

Bembenene was arrested the following day at around 7pm by members of the public who handed him over to the ZRP Nyava base.

Munyowani died two days later.

Asst Insp Nyandoro said:

“

Desist from taking the law into your own hands. Respect the sanctity of life and seek the services of the police, traditional leaders, professional counsellors or church leaders whenever you face challenges.”