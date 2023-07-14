Source: Binga industrial training centre inaugural graduation | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, smoyo@chronicle.co.zw

BINGA Industrial Training Centre, whose first intake was last year, today sees it’s inaugural graduates at the Bulawayo Polytechnic graduation Ceremony.

The 24 students are gratuating in five different courses, Electrical Installation, Maintenance and Repairs which has seven graduates, Car Maintenance with three graduates, Drain laying and Rural Sanitation which has three graduates, Food Preparation with the highest number of graduates, eight and Tourism and Hospitality Management with three graduates.

Overally they are 2 421 graduates that are being capped today by the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Raymore Machingura.