Source: Biti trial deferred | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Tendai Biti

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti has deferred ruling in an application for referral to the apex court by Tendai Biti for his assault case to February 13 following indications that his lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama was committed elsewhere.

Biti is facing charges of manhandling a Zimbabwean investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court.

In his application, Biti claims that his rights have been infringed from the day he was arrested.

During the previous sittings and cross examination, Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Micheal Reza told the court that all the exhibits that were tendered by Biti in his assault case were irrelevant and that everything he had mentioned about the documents he presented in 2004 to 2009 did not breach his rights.

During cross examination Mr Reza said Biti, in his application, mentioned a commission which was formed by former Local Government Minister Ignatius Chombo which Biti admitted was not based on facts but rather on his own thinking and had absolutely nothing to do with the assault case.

He put it to Biti that all his submissions about Pokugara Properties and the Airport Road agreement were not meant for the court but he was addressing another audience elsewhere and playing to the gallery to gain attention.

The complainant accused Biti of falsely claiming that their company had been illegally given more than 200 000 hectares of land in Harare while in actual fact the city as a whole is only 94 000 hectares.

This, said the complainant, prompted them to respond through a press statement denying Biti’s claims.