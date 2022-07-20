Source: Biti wants prosecutor removed from assault trial | Herald (Crime)

Tendai Biti

Prosper Dembedza-Court Correspondent

The assault case of Tendai Biti continued today with him submitting that Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Micheal Reza was not objective and therefore does not qualify to prosecute his matter.

Biti who is facing allegations of assaulting a Zimbabwean investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the magistrates court said this while giving reasons why he wants this matter referred to the Apex Court.

Biti said Mr Reza violated his rights many times and was not supposed to handle it.

Biti further accused Mr Reza of unfairly treating him in the run up to the assault case.

“There is dishonest and malice on the part of Mr Reza,” said Biti.

He also claimed that Mr Reza was out to have him arrested, after he issued a warrant of arrest against him, and failing to cancel it in time, for failure to attend a court hearing.

This assault case has been on false start for over a year now, a position that prosecutor Reza aptly described as justice delayed, which is justice denied.

During the previous sittings Mr Reza registered his displeasure to the court on the delays that the case had endured, after honouring many requests from Biti’s defence counsel.

Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti deferred the matter to July 26 for continuation.