Source: Blanket to invest US$200m in renewable energy | Herald (Business)

CALEDONIA Mining Corporation’s Blanket mine has huge amounts of electricity to power most of its underground equipment.

Business Reporter

CALEDONIA Mining Corporation’s Blanket mine, the Jersey firm’s Zimbabwe gold mining unit based in Gwanda, says it will spend approximately US$200 million on renewable energy sources to ensure uninterrupted power supply and reduce energy costs.

Demand for power in the country is likely to more than double in the short to medium term given the country’s ambitious plan to grow mining into a US$12 billion industry next year.

Blanket Mine has huge amounts of electricity to power most of its underground equipment, metallurgical plant and to hoist ore, waste and employees to the surface.

From 2018 to 2020, the gold miner spent about US$22, 7 million on power consumption, but is now working on plans to develop renewable energy sources for reliable power supply and reduced costs.

The miner also uses diesel-generated electricity to augment power supplies although this is one of the most expensive options available to counter limited supply from the national grid.

The company’s diesel consumption increased by 41 percent in 2020 due to the generator running-time increasing as a result of a deterioration in the grid supply.

On a monthly basis, the company until December said it was spending US$450 000 on diesel generator costs. But, now it is spending about US$350 000 a month due to other energy interventions “which is still too much”, according to the miner.

“Recognising the economic, environmental and logistical challenges of running large-scale diesel generators for extended periods, Caledonia is constructing a solar plant with an additional US$2 million for expenses which include designs, tender process, obtaining licenses and site clearance,” said Caledonia in its periodic release.