Source: Blinart Investments Defends US$9 000 Per Laptop Price | The Zimbabwean

Blinart Investments managing director, Elizabeth Muchenje, defended the US$9 200 per laptop price which the company had levied the Parliament of Zimbabwe in a tender that was eventually cancelled.

Addressing the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) committee on how laptop prices reached a price of US$9000 each, Muchenje said:

It was a high-end laptop with seven other accessories with it.

Muchenje said the laptop was priced at US$9 264.49, payable in RTGS – the local currency – at the prevailing bank rate. She further gave a breakdown of the costs of the laptop.

There was the HP Spectra 32GB laptop, Laptop Stand, Laptop Backup, HDMI Adapter, USB Adapter, Wireless Mouse HP, Laptop pouch, and Microsoft Professional Office 2019.

The cost amounted to US$5 176.36 for the laptop and all the accessories.

The company factored in ZIMRA Tax (14.5%) and courier charges, hotel and tickets, US$6026.12. Markup (35%) US$2109.14 per laptop. The Grand total rose to US$9 314.87.

NB: laptops don’t pay customs duties, but they pay Value Added Tax (VAT) of 14.5%.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development issued statements to the effect that it had cancelled two tenders to supply laptops and desktops arguing that the suppliers had overpriced the commodities.

Blinart Investments which had been awarded the tender to supply laptops was selling each laptop at USD9 264.49 and the government would have paid US$1 602 755.77 for 173 laptops.

The other company, Mid-End Computers and Hardware (P/L), demanded US$243 052.36 for 79 desktops as each was priced at USD3 076.61.

Members of the public criticised Parliament for awarding the tender saying this was grand corruption.

It also emerged that some companies, Lacheln for instance, submitted bids for the Laptop tender at Parliament for as low as $213 655 but Parliament opted for Blinart which had tendered for $1.6 million.

