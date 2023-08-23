BLOG: HARMONISED ELECTIONS 2023

1039: Presiding Officer for Ndeme Tuckshop Tent Polling Station, Mr Joseph Nemutenzi said a total of 175 people had by 10 am voted with the bulk of them being females. Only two people had been turned away after failure to find their names in the voters’ roll. 36 voters were assisted. The station expects to meet its target of 534 people voting by the end of voting day.

1037: Voting has not started at Roman Catholic, Holy Trinity Church in Cowdray Park. Some voters are milling around the polling station, while some have given up and left for their respective homes. Some of the voters say they arrived as early as 6 am.

1035: Presiding officer Mrs Ruvimbo Kanyuchi said 11 people have been assisted in voting while two others had been redirected to other polling stations at Polling Station A at Tsungubvi Primary School in Mazowe South, Ward 17 as at 10 am.

Three have been turned away for having defaced national identity card or having been on the exclusion list.

1034: The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced that while polling has commenced some stations did not open on time due to the late deployment of election material.

In a statement, ZEC said the delays in the opening have largely been caused by delays in the printing of the ballot paper arising from numerous Court challenges. This has been the case with Harare and Bulawayo provinces.

1022: By 10: 00 AM a total of 152 voters had cast their ballots at Mawurunge Business Centre tent polling station in Chirumhanzu Constituency.

Of the total, 91 are females. The polling station also had five assisted voters while eight others were turned away for various reasons.

1006: Voting continues peacefully in Masvingo Urban, with youthful voters dominating across all polling stations.

1002: Voters here in Zvimba East Ward 26 have come out in their numbers to practice their democratic right and the environment is very calm and peaceful. The voters are happy and the lines are moving quickly proving the efficiency of the ZEC officials here.

1001: Voting continues peacefully in Maramba Pfungwe. There are two polling stations at Mungari Primary School. Hundreds of people are in the queue waiting to vote. Voting started at 7 and by 9 30 125 people had cast their vote at polling station A. Of these, 73 are males and 52 females. Presiding officer, Mr Tawanda Muswe said only one voter has been turned down since his name did not appear in the voters roll.

1000: Ward 18 Shamva South polling station at Shamva Agriculture College is characterised by a snaking queue. People are saying the process is slow and many people have come to vote. The presiding officer Mrs Disderia Dondofema said voting started at 7 am and the environment is peaceful.

0955: Vice President and Zanu PF Second Secretary Dr Constantino Chiwenga has cast his vote at Heritage Primary School in Borrowdale.

He was accompanied by his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga and some members of his family.

0944: The voting pace has slowed down at the District Development Cordinator’s offices in Marondera and voters patiently wait outside the gate waiting for their turn to cast their votes.

0940: Bright Ndlovu (22) in Gwanda-Tshitaudze Constituency who is a first-time voter said he is delighted to have managed to cast his vote for the first time. He said he could not participate in the 2018 harmonised elections as he was below age. Ndlovu said the process was easy as the polling agents guided him through. Ndlovu said it is crucial for youths to participate in the election process.

0936: Voting is yet to start due to logistical issues at Matshayisikova Primary School in the Luveve suburb of Bulawayo as ballots papers are yet to be delivered.

0936: It is all systems go in Chirumhanzu Constituency as voting has started at the jurisdiction’s 74 polling stations.

The polling stations are being manned by an average of eight people who by 7 am had completed the set-up to allow voters to cast their votes.

The voters’ roll was already pasted outside the stations.

“Voting started at exactly seven o’clock at all our stations and everything is going on well so far with numbers increasing by the minute,” said Michael Mushati, Chirumhanzu Constituency Election Officer.

0920: As at 8:30 am, 45 females and 25 males had voted at Victoria Primary School Polling Station in Masvingo. Only four people have so far been assisted. Presiding Officer Mr Oliver Machipisa said the voting process has been peaceful since morning.

0912: In Nyanga South voting started on time, with short queues being witnessed. At Julisdale Business Centre 15 people were queuing before the opening of the polling station at 7 am.

0901: Two hours later people have resorted to sitting down owing to long queues that are forming. Voting is yet to start as local authority ballots are yet to be delivered at Mhali Primary School, Ward 18, Lobengula Magwegwe Constituency, Bulawayo. Some voters are complaining about the delays and asking whether the closing time will be extended.

0900: There’s been a very low turnout so far at Karuyana Service Centre in Mt Darwin West constituency owing to long distances. Voters walk for at least 8km to get to a polling station.

0850: The leader of the opposition Republican Party of Zimbabwe, Kwanele Hlabangana who just cast his vote at the Burnside Garage polling station in Bulawayo says he is happy with the way the electoral process is going thus far.

“My observation is that it’s been peaceful, and I hope we continue with the peaceful environment so that we have undisputed elections at the end of the day.”

0848: Voters waiting to cast their at Hillside polling stations tent A and B, Mutasa South Constituency are not happy as the ballot papers are yet to be delivered with most of them saying they were already in the queue before 7 am.

0844: In Ward 9 tent D Chiwaridzo phase 2 in Bindura some voters cannot find their names on the voter’s roll and poor lighting in the tent are the two challenges. The presiding officer Mr Tholanah Nicholas said they have adjusted one side of the tent to improve lighting. The tent is closely manned by a police officer. He said the solar light is recharging and it will be on during vote counting. The environment is quiet and peaceful.

0843: President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa have just cast their votes at Sherwood primary school polling Station this morning and expressed optimism that he will win the election.

0840: 81-year-old Veronica Feremenga showing her marked finger after casting her vote seamlessly.

0829: President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa arrives at Sherwood Park polling Station to cast their votes.

0807: Queues getting longers as more voters trickle in at Kuwadzana East Constituency, Ward 45 (Mother Primary School) to cast their vote for the 2023 Elections.

0806: Zanu PF Second Secretary and Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has just voted at Beitbridge Government Primary School, Ward 2, Beitbridge Municipality under Beitbridge East.

0750: 50 minutes after the scheduled opening of polling stations voters are yet to cast their votes at the Warren Park Secondary School in Ward 14, Harare Central under Harare Municipality as ballot papers for local authorities are yet to be delivered.

0736: Voting has started peacefully in all polling stations in Chipadze, Bindura leaving the once vibrant business centre looking deserted. The ward elections officer Mr Mashoko Godfrey said Chipadze Primary School is the coalition centre and the environment is peaceful and calm.

0726: In Lusulu, Binga South, some voters are being turned away as their names are not in the voter’s roll. They are told to check their correct polling stations. Although registered to vote, voters can only access their names at a designated single polling station.

One of the ways to confirm one’s polling station is dialing *265#

0720: Voters waiting to cast their votes at Pfupajena Primary School in Chegutu West Constituency. Majority of voters are females.

0710: Voting has started at Makhovula Primary School polling station. Some of the voters say they got here at 6am. There are two queues here; one for men and the other for women in LupaneEast.

0708: Voting has started on time at most polling stations around the country.

0706: Voting started on time at Kandeya Business Centre polling station A in Mt Darwin South, in an interview, ZEC presiding officer Ms Siwinile Nkala said it was all systems go and everything had been above board.

0658: Queue at Kuwadzana 2 Primary, Kuwadzana East Constituency just before voting starts at 7am.

0655: At Mvurwi Mvurwi High School, Mashonaland Central, Mazowe North queues are growing bit by bit as we are heading for the 7am voting inception time. Most voters have checked and identified their names without any hustles hence chances of being turned away or being referred to some other polling centres are slim. The polling agents are also briefing voters on the colour codes of ballot papers which has been well appreciated.

0643: Voters Checking their names on the voters’ roll posted outside the Zaoga church polling station under Beitbridge Municipality, Ward 1 Beitbridge West Constituency in BeitbridgeWest, Matabeleland South.

0634: Voters are starting to arrive and are checking their names on the voter’s roll at Chikumbiro Primary School polling station in Mkoba North, Gweru.

0627: A queue of early voters is starting to emerge at Chemhanza Primary School polling station in Wedza North, Mashonaland East. The situation is calm here and no incidences of violence have been reported.