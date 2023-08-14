Source: BLOG: NATIONAL HEROES BURIAL | The Herald (Local News)

1147: The President has finished his address.

1145: The President says that the Second Republic honours distinguished citizens. He says today the nation shall witness the honouring of outstanding citizens who will receive awards of the highest honour.

1139: The President says that the Second Republic has improved the power supply situation through the construction of the Hwange units 7 and 8.

“I heard a certain politician saying that he wants to build Hwange units 7 and 8 when he gets into power, manje takatopedza. Everyone is now enjoying the benefits from the improved power supply.”

1134: The President says that the country has now achieved food sufficiency due to the production by indigenous farmers who benefited from the land reform.

He says Zanu PF has got the people at heart and the Zanu PF Government is undertaking development programmes across the country which aim to uplift the people’s lives.

1130: The President says that the country is defying sanctions imposed by the West as the country is developing against all odds, “People of Zimbabwe you are all heroes in this ongoing war against neo-imperialism, victory is certain.”

He says the late Tomana played a pivotal role in offering legal advice during the early stages of land reform, “We have now acquired our land and the land reform programme is irreversible.”

1127: “Zimbabwe will never be ruled by puppets, a position the departed heroes lying here Cde Siziba and Advocate Tomana stood for,” says the President.

1121: He says the people should reject any forms of violence, “We say no to violence as we are a peaceful people.”

1119: Turning to Brigadier General (Rtd) Siziba, the President chronicles the contribution of the late during the pre-independence period as well as his post-independence contribution which saw him rising to the rank of Brigadier General in the ZNA.

1116: The President says he was later appointed to be Ambassador of the country to the DRC, a position he served with distinction.

1115: The President describes Advocate Tomana as a distinguished Advocate who had an illustrious career which saw rising from being a commissioner in the ZACC then deputy attorney general and later attorney General and then Prosecutor General.

1112: The President says that we are celebrating the country’s Heroes Day as well as laying to rest two illustrious cadres.



1107: President Mnangagwa is now on the podium giving his keynote address.

1055: The Tomana family representative is now on the podium. He thanks the President and Government for the honour bestowed on Advocate Johannes Tomana. He describes the late as a loving person, a unifier and a man of integrity.

1052: The Siziba family representative is now on the podium. He says the family have missed a pillar of strength while the nation has lost a dedicated soldier. He describes the late Brigadier General (Rtd) Milton Siziba as a humble person. The family representative expresses gratitude to the President and all relevant bodies for the assistance rendered as well as the conferment of national hero status.

1037: The bodies of the two national heroes Cde Johannes Tomana and Brigadier General (Retired) Milton Siziba have arrived at the National Heroes Acre.

1016: President Mnangagwa has arrived at the National Heroes Acre together with First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.

1000: Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at the National Heroes Acre.

0958: Service Chiefs led by ZDF Commander General Phillip Valerio Sibanda arrive at the National Heroes Acre.

0953: Zanu PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has arrived at the National Heroes Acre.

o945: President Mnangagwa is set to preside over the Heroes Day Celebrations and a double burial of national heroes Cde Johannes Tomana and Brigadier General (Retired) Milton Siziba at the National Heroes Acre in Harare today.