BLOG: SABI STAR MINE LITHIUM FLOATATION PLANT COMMISSIONING

1305: He says the Government will continue on its development strategy, “We thank the people for giving the Second Republic another five years and I promise that the country will continue on its upward development trajectory.”

He ends his speech by reiterating his mantra: “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.”

1301: He has thanked international investors for investing in the country and says that his Government will work on improving the environment to attract increased foreign direct investments.

He says that the country’s educational institutions have introduced a curriculum that focuses on improving the mining sector through educating students on new technologies in the mining sector.

He says mining houses should speed up the establishment of an energy park in Mapinga, which will result in the value-addition of lithium. He says value-adding the country’s natural resources will result in massive economic growth in the country.

1259: President Mnangagwa starts by thanking the people for voting for him in the elections. He says mining remains a key pillar in the country’s economy.

The President has congratulated the Mine owners for completing the construction of the plant in just eight months. He says that the plant will enable the country to value-add its natural resources.

He says that he is happy that the company is working closely with the surrounding communities.

1248: He says the commissioning of the Sabi Star Mine Floatation Plant will go a long way in helping the country achieve the National Development Strategy 1 objectives.

He says the re-election of President Mnangagwa by the people of Zimbabwe is a show of confidence in the work that he is doing to develop the country.

He invited President Mnangagwa to make his keynote address.

1245: He says, “This landmark event comes at a time that we are celebrating our resounding victory in the just-ended elections.”

1243: Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is now on the podium. He starts by highlighting that he is not doing a slogan today as the time for slogans has passed.

1243: Minister of Mines and Mining Development Honourable Winston Chitando says that the opening of the mine will go a long way in enabling the country to achieve its Vision2030 objectives. He says the Sabi Star Mine will continue to expand. He also said the Mine is working on developing an Energy Park.

He ends his remarks by congratulating President Mnangagwa for winning the 2023 Presidential election.



1220: Minister of State for Manicaland Province Honourable Nokuthula Matsikenyere is now giving welcome remarks.

She starts by congratulating President Mnangagwa for a resounding election victory and says that the province is delighted to be hosting the President. She also thanks the President for spearheading development in the country.

1218: President Mnangagwa unveils the plaque for Sabi Star Mine.

1213: President Mnangagwa, accompanied by VP Dr Chiwenga and other senior Government officials, tour Sabi Star Mine.

1129: The Government of Zimbabwe signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Eagle Canyon International Group and Pacific Goal Investments in September 2022 for the establishment of a Lithium Mine and Processing Plant in Buhera, Manicaland Province.

The project has now been completed.

The project objective is the construction and operation of a one million tonnes Spodumene mine and 3,000 Tonnes per day processing plant capable of producing 5.5 percent Spodumene concentrate.

The processing plant is in various stages from size reduction to flotation with a capital investment of US$45 million for the plant and an expected forex generation of about US$400 million per annum at current global Lithium prices.

The declared resource at the mine is 6 million tonnes of Lithium and Tantalite ores. Exploration work commenced in 2018 and cost a total of US$6 million.

Earthworks for the processing plant were started in June 2022 with plant construction reaching 50 percent completion in December 2022, testing phase in May 2023 and full commissioning in August 2023.

During the construction stage, the project employed over 1000 employees mainly from the local communities. Currently, there are 450 employees on site.

The construction of a 15 MW thermal power plant to supply power for all operations at the mine is now 40 percent complete.

1114: President Mnangagwa has arrived at Sabi Star Mine in Buhera.

1109: President Mnangagwa will today commission the Sabi Star Mine Lithium Floatation Plant in Buhera, Manicaland.