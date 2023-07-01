Source: BLOG: ZANU PF STAR RALLY-MATABELELAND SOUTH | The Herald (Local News)

1510: VP Mohadi now giving a vote of thanks.

“President Mnangagwa we thank you for your presence here. I am from this province and never have we seen such a crowd. This shows you that you are a listening and loving President. There are 4 rituals of a good leader, a leader should be with the people, listen to their grievances, learn from them and love the people. These are four rituals which are embodied in you.

“Thank you President for leading development projects in the country. I have never seen such intelligent leadership ever since I joined politics.”

1509: President Mnangagwa has fimished his address.

1509: “As I conclude let me thank you for supporting Zanu-PF and your discipline. Let me assure that through your structures just tell us what you need and we will do everything possible to give you what you request. The programmes are already in place and being implemented.”

1506: “We are being attacked by our enemies who when they heard that we are having our elections are now increasing prices unjustly like Innscor. Today I am being told there are Indians in Harare that are hoarding groceries and stocking them in warehouses. I have my people who are now investigating these people and if it’s true we will confiscate the goods and distribute them to you the public.”

1501: “We were told by Father Zimbabwe to farm and get riches which is what we are doing. Lake Gwayi-Shangani: That project was first mooted in 1912 but when the Second Republic came into power that project is now moving and will be completed soon. Once completed the water problems in Bulawayo will be a thing of the past.”

1447: “However we have made sure that we are food secure and that we don’t need to go to other nations to look for food. First, we introduce Pfumbvudza which makes sure that there is food at the household level. Then we went to bigger farmers who we gave inputs through an agreement with Belarus. We have entered our fourth year being food secure.”

1443: “We talk of our economy as Zimbabweans let us build our own nation, the Japanese built their own country same goes with other countries therefore as Zimbabweans we will build our own country at our own pace.

“When we went to war our major grievance was the land. Now our land is with us and the land is now connected with us. The whites are not happy. I always say how foolish is it, as Zimbabweans we don’t get angry when the English share their Scotland but these foolish people get angry when we share our land and they cry and impose sanctions.”

1438: “Don’t be misled because we are the people who brought Independence, let us vote Zanu PF to defend our independence. We are united as one people be it hot or cold we will remain as one. Never will Zimbabwe become a colony under our watch even the future generation knows we will wake up from our graves.”

1432: “When we were in Chipinge last week there was a pregnant woman who told herself that she would not be left behind at that huge occasion. A miracle happened on that day, she suddenly went into labour and she gave birth to a baby boy who she christened Emmerson Nyika, when I heard this I told them that until that child reaches university he will be kept, clothed and fed by Zanu-PF.

“ZEC has told us we have 6 million voters and already we have won 92 seats. Zanu PF is unstoppable it will march and march forward, and no one will stop us. We bring peace and we will maintain peace. The countries in Europe should come to Zimbabwe and learn what is democracy.”

1426: “We are here as the leadership to consolidate our deep understanding of the liberation struggle. We are the beneficiaries of the liberation struggle.

“You the people have the burden of carrying forward the vision of our founding fathers. There is no Manyika or Ndebele or Korekore we are all Zimbabweans.”

1422: “We have come here to Matabeleland South the province that gave us some of the luminaries of the liberation struggle, we talk of Dr Joshua Nyongolo Nkomo, George Silundika, Jason Moyo, Thenjiwe Lesabe to mention but a few.

“We chose 1 July because today we celebrate the anniversary of the death of Father Zimbabwe. We are not only celebrating by this huge rally, a rally that has never happened before by the numbers I see. We are here to crown the celebration and Dr Nkomo right now is saying bantwabami liyangikhumbula,”

1417: VP Chiwenga is now introducing President Mnangagwa who will give the main address.

President Mnangagwa takes to the podium and immediately woos the crowd with his famous dance.

“We would like to thank God for what I see today in your numbers and the way you are all smart, it is God who brought us to be together today.

“We started the election campaign from the east, why? Because when the Lord Jesus was born they came the wise man from the east, Zanu PF represents the wise men.”

1408: “Matabeleland South we want to congratulate you for coming in your numbers. We are here to show you our leader President Mnangagwa. We all have seen what he has done for our nation in just 5 years, which is really impressive.

“We all know about Tuli Manyange, roads, clinics and all other projects. All these projects are being done by a loving someone. One of President Mnangagwa’s accomplishments is the manner he has managed to take us out of hunger and make sure that this country is food sufficient.”

1400: VP Chiwenga now takes to the podium.

“We are gathered here at a very auspicious occasion. Very important in two ways, firstly to meet our President and candidate in the upcoming elections. Secondly, this is the day where we remember the life of Father Zimbabwe Dr Joshua Nkomo, this is the day he left us in 1999.”

1355: The Zanu-PF chairperson now introduces VP Chiwenga by highlighting key sacrifices he has made for the country starting with his joining the liberation struggle in 1973.

1342: Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri now takes to the podium.

“We thank you President for living up to your promise of leaving no one and no place behind, which is why we are all here to launch this campaign in Bulilima. We all heard what Cde Ndlovu said regarding the development that has been done in the province, thank you, President Mnangagwa, for all this.”

1340: Dr Mpofu introduces the party chairperson Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

“I am introducing a lady who joined other ladies in the liberation struggle. She had other options like getting married but she chose to fight for this country’s liberation”

1330: Zanu-pf Secretary of Administration Dr Obert Mpofu takes to the podium to introduce the top table.

He commends the people of Mat South for their attendance at today’s rally.

“Mat South you are very beautiful, very disciplined and you are a province that will surely deliver a victory to the ruling party come the harmonised elections next month”

1250: Zanu-PF National Commissar Cde Mike Bimha has now called all the candidates who will represent the ruling party In the upcoming elections to come meet the President and other members of the Presidium.

1242: Cde Ndlovu says as the people of Bulilima have been requesting that a polytechnic is established and also that their border in Plumtree is upgraded in the manner that Beitbridge is being rehabilitated

“Today is a huge day in 1999 July 1, it was a Thursday, the then President Mugabe announced the death of Dr Joshua Nkomo and today you chose to come and be with the people of Matabeleland South. As a means of honouring the life of Dr Nkomo, we say to you that come 23 August not a single seat in Matabeleland South is going to the opposition”

1240: Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Provincial Chairperson Cde Managaliso Ndlovu now takes to the podium.

“We are excited to host you Your Excellency, President Mnangagwa. The manner in which you are working is quite exemplary, you have been in Beitbridge, you have been in Insiza, you have been in all parts of the province. What especially excites us is that in 33 years it is the first time that we have hosted a Head of State all these times in just two years.”

1230: Matabeleland South Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Abednico Ncube now giving opening remarks.

He notes that the Matabeleland South is a rainbow province where they speak almost all the constitutionally recognised languages. He however says there is an urgent need to address the state of the roads in the province.

1215: President Mnangagwa has arrived for the launch of the Zanu PF 2023 elections campaign in Matabeleland South province. He is accompanied by VP Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu-PF VP Cde Kembo Mohadi, National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kachiri, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu among other senior party officials.