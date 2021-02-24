Blow for Chamisa, Mwonzora as party bigwigs defect to Zanu PF

0

Source: Blow for Chamisa, Mwonzora as party bigwigs defect to Zanu PF | Newsday (News)

RICHARD MUPONDE

MDC ALLIANCE president Nelson Chamisa and his rival MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora have suffered a blow after two party bigwigs, Lilian Timevous and Blessing Chebundo dumped both parties and joined the ruling Zanu PF.

The two were accepted into Zanu PF by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and national chairman Oppah Muchinguri- Kashiri at a function held at the State House.

Chebundo is the former MP for Kwekwe Urban, having defeated Mnangagwa in successive polls. He is also a member of the MDC-T Standing Committee while Timvious served as senator for Midlands province before she was recalled from Parliament last year by Mwonzora.

More details to follow….

Related posts:

  1. Opposition must smell the coffee
  2. Mnangagwa outfit suffers major blow
  3. Mwonzora faces court challenge
  4. Zimbabwe: Will a divided MDC opposition keep the country safe from a one-party state?
  5. ‘Tsvangirai way is the best way’. . . Mwonzora says, as he lashes toxic politics
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *