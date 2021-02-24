Source: Blow for Chamisa, Mwonzora as party bigwigs defect to Zanu PF | Newsday (News)

RICHARD MUPONDE

MDC ALLIANCE president Nelson Chamisa and his rival MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora have suffered a blow after two party bigwigs, Lilian Timevous and Blessing Chebundo dumped both parties and joined the ruling Zanu PF.

The two were accepted into Zanu PF by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and national chairman Oppah Muchinguri- Kashiri at a function held at the State House.

The President received the newest members in the company of Vice President Chiwenga and Chairman Muchinguri-Kashiri. Chairman of Midlands Province, Cde Mackenzie Ncube, and Minister of State for Midlands Province, Cde Larry Mavhima, accompanied the ex-MDC-A members. Cde Blessing pic.twitter.com/TJtnWPkcIN — Jamwanda (@Jamwanda2) February 24, 2021

Chebundo is the former MP for Kwekwe Urban, having defeated Mnangagwa in successive polls. He is also a member of the MDC-T Standing Committee while Timvious served as senator for Midlands province before she was recalled from Parliament last year by Mwonzora.

More details to follow….