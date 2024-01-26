Source: Bogus labour officers terrorise employers | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

BOGUS labour officers are on the prowl fleecing unsuspecting employers after accusing them of unfair labour practices, underpaying workers below the prescribed legal threshold, and then demanding payment of fake spot fines.

The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare has since launched an investigation and has issued a warning against the bogus labour officers.

A labour officer is employed by the Government and works with employers and employees, workers’ unions and trade associations, among other labour stakeholders, to formulate and implement labour policies, promote harmonious labour relations, administer and enforce labour legislation, among other comprehensive employment services.

They are empowered to enter any premises, other than a dwelling-house, for the purpose of carrying out any inspection or inquiry which they may consider desirable for ensuring the proper observance of any enactment.

In a statement, the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare said it was aware of bogus labour officers who were terrorising employers for self-serving benefits.

“It has come to the attention of Government through the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare that there are some bogus labour practitioners masquerading as labour officers charging cash spot fines from employers claiming that they are underpaying their workers,” reads the statement from the Ministry.

“We would like to notify the public that labour officers do not demand any form of payment when carrying out work place inspections.

“Section 126 of the Labour Act gives labour officers investigative and inspectorate powers to carry out labour inspections even without notice.

“However, the Labour Act has no provision for collection of any form of fine for any unfair labour practice that would have been identified.”

The Ministry said Government is committed to providing conducive labour relations between employers and their employees.

“The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare is committed to promoting harmonious relations between employers and employees and the promotion of decent work.

“Such actions by misguided elements derail the Ministry’s efforts in contributing to the attainment of decent work in all work places.

“The public is advised to guard against such elements and to report to the nearest police station and their nearest labour office when such cases are detected,” the statement reads.

Parliament passed the Labour Amendment Act last year which has revolutionised the labour market and spelled the role and powers of a labour officer.