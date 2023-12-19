Source: Bogus lawyer in court | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A Harare man has appeared court on allegations of practising as legal practitioner without authorisation.

Vongai Sithole (47) was facing fraud charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail application.

The complainant in the matter is Emilla Shana (42).

It is alleged that on December 1, Shana’s brother-in-law Langton Chidziva was remanded in custody in a case of rape.

On the following day, Shana received a call from Chidziva’s father informing her that Sithole wanted to represent him and had charged US$1 500 for bail application at the High court.

The court heard that on December 15, Shana met Sithole in central Harare and went with him to Harare Magistrates Court where he was given US$200 after Shana informed him that she did not have enough money for the required legal fees.

It is the State’s case that Sithole went to Chitungwiza Magistrates Court and entered many offices pretending to be processing papers for Chidziva’s release while Shana was waiting outside.

Shana became suspicious and was later told by an informant that Sithole was not a lawyer.

It is alleged that Shana asked Sithole to produce his practising certificate while they were at Market Square police base ,but he failed. Sithole was immediately arrested.