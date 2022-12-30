Source: Bogus VID official on the prowl | The Herald (Local News)

Crime Reporter

GOVERNMENT has warned members of the public against a criminal who is masquerading as Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) officer and duping people and purporting that he will offer them employment.

Some of the people that were scammed have reported the matter to the police who are now conducting investigations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development confirmed saying that they had received a report of a person impersonating himself as the human resources director for VID who is ‘recruiting people’ for the posts of VID officers

“The public is being notified of a bogus person impersonating himself as human resources director for VID who is recruiting people for the posts of VID officers for the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

“Please be warned that we do not have such a person, and this is a scam. The employment process is done by the Public Service Commission after a person has registered for employment,” reads the statement.

The ministry said a case was reported to CID Bindura and the public has since been advised to be aware of the scammer.

“He is going by the name of Chakanetsa and keeps on changing identity. We encourage the public to continue using our toll-free numbers 08013121-3 to report any corruption, queries or report such issues to the nearest police.”