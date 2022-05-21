Source: Bogus ZNA recruiting agent nabbed | Herald (Crime)

Colonel Alphios Makotore

Talent Chimutambgi Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a serial fraudster for duping prospective recruits of their hard earned money masquerading as a recruiting agent using social media.

In a statement, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Public Relations Director Colonel Alphios Makotore confirmed the arrest of Tsikwa Chitepo close to a fortnight ago for defrauding a number of army potential recruits of varying amounts.

Col Makotore said the Army was worried about a litany of such incidents despite having conducted a number of awareness campaigns warning its public.

Col Makotore said Chitepo was handed over to ZNA Military Police who later confirmed that he was a bogus agent.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a serial fraudster, Tsikwa Chitepo. Chitepo was arrested on 11 May 2022 in Harare for defrauding several Army potential recruits of varying amounts of cash,” said Col Makotore.

“The Army is worried with the continued incidents of people being defrauded of their money despite the fact that on several occasions the public has been warned that the Army does not employ recruitment agents,” he said.

Col Makotore underscored the need for the public to pay attention to these warnings.

“Upon arrest, the ZRP then informed the Zimbabwe National Army Military Police who then confirmed that Chitepo is not a ZNA recruiting agent,” said Col Makotore.

Col Makotore said Chitepo used social media to woo potential recruits into his trap after misrepresenting them as a member of the ZNA.

“Chitepo lured several potential Army recruits on social media using the WhatsApp platform. He misrepresented to all his victims that he was a ZNA recruitment agent responsible for the recruitment of new members into the Army,” said Col Makotore.

He reiterated that the ZNA did not use third parties in its recruitment drive, adding advertisements are flighted through the accredited media.

“The Army reiterates that it does not have recruiting agents and does not use social media for recruitment. All Army adverts, notices and news releases are published in the mainstream media,” said Col Makotore.

Col Makotore underscored the need for the public to report such cases if they suspect bogus agents to the Military Police.

“We hereby repeat and continue to urge the public that should anyone come across any suspicious characters claiming to be Army recruitment agents, they must immediately report to the nearest Zimbabwe Military Police on hotline numbers, 0712 842 318, 0777258410. They must also report immediately to the ZRP camps,” he said.