Source: Bon Marche brings fresh start to 2023 | The Herald (Business News)

Bon Marche’s fresh and happy promotion aims to provide a fresh start to the new year

Business Writer

OK Zimbabwe Limited’s premium division, Bon Marche, yesterday launched the Liv It Up Fiesta promotion across its eight stores dotted around Zimbabwe as the company moves to offer its clientele a fresh start to the year 2023.

Dubbed the fresh and happy promotion, it will be rewarding customers that buy groceries worth $15 000 or more from January 19 to February 28, 2023.

The lucky shoppers stand a chance to win instant prizes with an equivalent in groceries.

Two customers will walk away with different prizes per day from each of the eight stores, while a number of lifestyle prizes will be won on the spot.

The promotion will also offer discounts on over 100 product lines in the store.

A total of 600 winners will walk away with prizes including groceries in the promotion which is going to run for six weeks.

Bon Marche is the group’s up-market brand located in a selected number of suburbs across the country where it is known to provide lifestyle needs for its high-end customers.

“Bon Marche is launching a fresh and happy promotion across their eight stores aimed at providing a fresh start to the New Year. Customers should expect to be greeted by unbeatable freshness across all the stores. The brand is encouraging happiness, smiles, goodness, hope, new goals, and generally a better lifestyle for all its shoppers,” said Bon Marche in a statement.

The promotion intends to spread happiness to the communities serviced by the Bon Marche brand including its employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders, and people in the areas that they operate in.

Bon Marche last year spent approximately US$1,5 million on the refurbishment of its Mount Pleasant division, which now has a complement of a pharmacy facility and an expanded range of products that suit customers’ daily needs.

The brand becomes one of the first retailers to introduce a pharmacy in-store in the country, in recognition of the need to create health consciousness and wellness for its customer.

The refurbishment drive is part of the group’s growth strategy to tidy up the shopping environment for customers in line with modern architectural trends.

OK Zimbabwe Limited flagship has grown to maintain its position as one of the dominant supermarket retailers in the country’s competitive retail sector, despite the effect of liquidity constraints and low disposable incomes.

Countrywide, the group operates 50 OK stores, seven OK Mart Mega Stores, and eight Bon Marche stores.