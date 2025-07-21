Source: Boost for leather value chain | The Herald (Top Stories)

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE, as Sadc Chair, will tomorrow host the inaugural Sadc Regional Leather Forum, which seeks to boost industrialisation and regional trade in the leather value chain.

The forum, which will be held in Bulawayo with the support of the German government, is expected to bring together at least 50 participants, including policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, development partners, and private sector representatives.

In a communique yesterday, the Sadc Secretariat said the meeting was part of broader efforts to transform the region from a resource-based economy into one driven by value addition and high productivity.

“The Southern African Development Community (Sadc), with support from the German Government, will host the inaugural Sadc Regional Leather Forum in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe,” said the Secretariat.

“This landmark event aims to accelerate regional industrialisation by strengthening the leather value chain across Sadc member states. The Sadc Regional Leather Forum is a key step under the broader Sadc Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap (2015-2063).”

The forum will serve as a platform to facilitate policy and regulatory harmonisation, assess progress in the implementation of the SADC Leather Regional Model Policy Framework, and promote innovation, investment and trade across borders.

“The forum will provide space to explore how aligned policies, regional co-operation, and private sector engagement can improve competitiveness and sustainability in the leather sector,” read the Communique.

“The one-day event will feature presentations on the current state of the regional leather sector and a continental outlook by the African Leather and Leather Products Institute (ALLPI).

“In line with the decision of the Ministerial Task Force on Regional Economic Integration (MTF), representatives of Member States will be providing an update on their respective implementation of the Regional Leather Model Policy and Framework.”

The Sadc Secretariat said by facilitating strategic dialogue and cross-sector collaboration, the forum is expected to produce actionable insights and a roadmap for the continued development of the leather sector.

“Outcomes from the Forum will contribute to harmonising policies, improving product quality, and unlocking new export opportunities across the continent and globally,” said the SADC Secretariat.

The meeting is part of Sadc and Germany’s aim to promote value chain development, trade facilitation, and industrialisation across the region by strengthening institutions and fostering private sector engagement.

“In the leather sector specifically, Germany has supported upgrades in tanneries, improved production standards, and business linkages in countries such as Botswana and Namibia,” it said.

“The project is implemented by GIZ, under the Co-operation for the Enhancement of SADC Regional Economic Integration (CESARE) programme

After the forum, Sadc will host a two-day Business-to Business (B2B) workshop on Wednesday and Thursday, that is expected to bring together key stakeholders in the leather industry to build strategic business linkages, foster innovation and advance regional industrialisation.

Participants will include manufacturers, tanners, designers, retailers, financiers, policymakers, and business support organisations from across the region.

The event provides a platform to share market intelligence, discuss sustainability and traceability practices, explore technological advancements in leather processing, and engage in direct business matchmaking sessions.

