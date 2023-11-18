Source: Borrowdale resident loses over US$1m to thieves | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

A Borrowdale resident lost a staggering US$1 million to thieves who broke into her house last week. Indications are that the criminals gained entry into the house in the upmarket Borrowdale Brooke estate after forcing open a window to a bedroom.

They then stole the US$1 million cash which was stashed in a suitcase and US$950 which was in a satchel.

The thieves also stole airtime vouchers worth US$30.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying investigations were in progress.

“ZRP is investigating a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred at a house in Borrowdale Brooke, Harare on November 11, 2023 where an unknown suspect forced open the victim’s bedroom window and gained entry before stealing US$1 000 000 cash which was in a suitcase, US$950 cash which was in a satchel and three US$10 Buddie vouchers.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” he said.

Although police could not shed more light on the case, sources close to the investigation said the victim is a Chinese woman, who works for a company based in Msasa.

The woman, who shares the house with her friends, reportedly locked her room before leaving for Zvishavane on November 5.

On return, she found the cash missing and noticed that the thieves had broken into her room through an open window which had a damaged the latch.

When she notified her friends of the theft, they told her that they had also lost airtime and cash, apparently to the same thieves.

The matter was referred to Highlands Criminal Investigations Department.

Last week a Mutoko man lost over US$10 600 to two armed robbers who raided his homestead during the night.

The robbers who were armed with a pistol and a stone, attacked the complainant before stealing the cash, two cellphones and two helmets.

Police in Karoi are also investigating a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred during the night on November 9, 2023 at a shop specialising in selling stock feed, hardware and farming implements in Chiedza.

The thieves gained entry in the shop through the window before blowing a cash safe and stealing US$1 850 cash.

Last month, police activated crack teams countrywide as well as adequate human resources to deal with criminal syndicates.

This comes after most members of two robbery gangs were arrested, with two of the robbers dead in gunfights in Harare as the police build up their successes against criminals.

Recently, a suspected robber was shot dead while his two accomplices were arrested following a shoot-out with police in Harare.

The robbers were part of a gang that had been terrorising families and business premises countrywide.

One of those arrested was also linked to the US$2,7 million ZB Bank heist which occurred in 2021.

Gerald Rutizira (38), who was part of a gang that seized the money which was en route for distribution to ZB Bank branches in Chinhoyi, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Gweru, Gwanda, Zvishavane and Bulawayo, was on the wanted list following his release on bail from remand prison.

Rutizira was re-arrested with Brighton Mangondo (35) as a member of a new gang of robbers that had been terrorising families and business premises countrywide.

A third member of the gang, Tanaka Nyaude Madzima (29), died on admission to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after a shoot-out with police in Riddleridge area of Harare.

Their arrests led to the recovery of a 12 bore Khan Arms shot gun at Rutizira’s residence in Southlea Park. Rutizira in turn led detectives to the Boka area where Tanaka Madzima was hiding.

A 9mm Star pistol, eight 9mm live rounds and a 0.22 RG 12 revolver were recovered at Madzima’s residence in Frezer area, Ushewokunze.

Police are also closing in on yet another gang of four, plus a fifth suspect who died in a shoot out, that robbed a motorist of a cellphone, iPad and US$250 cash in Southerton.

The four have so far been identified as Paul Chinake alias Pauros, Lovejoy alias Shorty, Teddie and Betto.

Recently, police shot and killed a fifth member of this gang after an exchange of gunfire in Chitungwiza’s Unit A suburb.

The shooting incident follows the Southerton robbery incident which went viral on social media platforms in which the complainant, who was driving a Toyota Hilux motor vehicle, was intercepted by the suspects who were aboard a Honda Fit vehicle on October 30, 2023 along Bryce Road, Harare.