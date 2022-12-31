Source: Bouncers remanded in custody | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Bouncers — Gideon Sanyangore and Blessing Kumunda — are escorted into the Harare Magistrates Courts yesterday.

Senior Court Reporter

TWO bouncers who allegedly assaulted security guards at the upmarket Pabloz Nite Club in Borrowdale, Harare, on Christmas Eve were yesterday remanded in custody to Tuesday on attempted murder charges when their bail application can be heard.

Blessing Kumunda (36) and Gideon Sanyangore (32), both from Glen Norah in Harare, appeared before magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with attempted murder, but as is usual in a remand hearing, were not asked to plead to the charges.

Mr George Manokore, appearing for the State, alleges that on December 24, at around 2.30am the two bouncers were drinking beer at Pabloz when they were approached by Wilson Kaminyu and Munyaradzi Runganga, who are private security guards at Pabloz. They were told they had to leave as the club was closing.

Kumunda and Sanyangore resisted and started pushing the security personnel out of the club. When they were all outside, the two bouncers started assaulting the two security personnel with fists.

Kumunda allegedly pulled out an Okapi knife and tried to stab Mr Runganga in his stomach, but missed. A similar assault on Mr Kaminyu saw Mr Kaminyu managing to block the blow with his left hand, but at the cost of deep cuts across four fingers.

It is said that Kumunda and Sanyangore then disappeared. The court heard that the incident was captured on CCTV.