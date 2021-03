Source: BREAKING : Former Studio 263 actress Anne Nhira dies | Herald (Top Stories)

Anne Nhira

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts and Entertainment Reporter

Former Studio 263 actress Anne Nhira who acted as Vimbai Jari in the soap has died.

She was 38 years old.

Her brother Juan Nhira confirmed the news.

“She sustained injuries on her chest area, rib cage and back during a robbery on Monday afternoon in Bedford View South Africa. She was only 38 years of age,” he said