Breaking: Indian embassy gutted in Harare

Staff Reporter

Fire gutted the Indian embassy in Harare’s leafy suburb of Belgravia, destroying property worth thousands of dollars.

The fire reportedly started at around 9 am and the Harare Fire Brigade quickly responded to douse the flames but the inferno had already caused extensive damage to the two storey building.

Police and the Fire Brigade are currently investigating the cause of the fire

More to follow…

