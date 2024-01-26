Source: Breaking : Justice Chigumba re-appointed ZEC Chairperson | The Herald (Local News)

Justice Priscilla Chigumba

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has re-appointed Justice Priscilla Chigumba as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for another six-year term in terms of Section 238 (5) of the Constitution.

The reappointment is with effect from February 1.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya relayed the reappointment to Justice Chigumba in a letter yesterday.

“I am pleased to advise that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde. E.D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 238(5) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (No. 20) Act 2013 re-appointed you as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for a period of six years with effect from 1 February 2024,” he said.

Justice Chigumba obtained her law degree in the United Kingdom and joined Gollop and Blank law firm in 1994.

She practised as a lawyer for six years before joining PG Industries as an assistant company secretary and later formed her own law firm.

Justice Chigumba joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as a magistrate in 2004 and served as a resident and provincial magistrate before being seconded to work as a senior professional research assistant in the Office of the Chief Justice.

She was sworn in as Justice of the High Court in December 2012.