Source: Breaking: Nine killed in head-on collision along Harare-Bindura highway | The Herald (Local News)

The wreckage of one of the Honda Fit vehicles

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

Nine people have died in a head-on collision close to Mazowe Citrus along the Harare-Bindura Road when two Honda Fit vehicles collided head-on at around 2 am today.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Christopher Magomo confirmed the accident saying the vehicles burst into flames and the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi also confirmed the accident and said more details will emerge in due course.