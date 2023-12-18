Breaking: Nine killed in head-on collision along Harare-Bindura highway

0

Breaking: Nine killed in head-on collision along Harare-Bindura highway 
The wreckage of one of the Honda Fit vehicles

Fungai Lupande
Mashonaland Central Bureau

Nine people have died in a head-on collision close to Mazowe Citrus along the Harare-Bindura Road when two Honda Fit vehicles collided head-on at around 2 am today.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Christopher Magomo confirmed the accident saying the vehicles burst into flames and the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi also confirmed the accident and said more details will emerge in due course.

