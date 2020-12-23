Source: BREAKING: Veteran journalist Dongozi dies | Herald (Top Stories)

Foster Dongozi

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary general and veteran journalist Foster Dongozi has died.

Dongozi who is reported to have been suffering from a heart problem over a long period of time passed on this evening at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare where he was admitted

Condolence messages have started pouring in from journalists across the country.

Former ZUJ president Matthew Takaona described the death of Dongoza as shattering.

He said the media fraternity had lost a pillar.