Source: Breaking: Zim records 3rd COVID-19 death | Newsday (News)

A third victim has succumbed to COVID-19 barely 24 hours after another victim died on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health and Child Welfare confirmed that the third victim was a 50 year old man who had recently travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) and had returned to the country on the 21st of March.

The victim was tested by the assessment team and confirmed positive on the 2nd of April. He was subsequently admitted to Wilkins hospital ‘s Intensive care Unit on the 7th after his health deteriorated and he died the following day.

The 50 year old was the ninth patient to test positive for COVID-19.

