Source: Brick firm loses US$200k to gang | Herald (Crime)

Crime Reporter

A group of eight armed robbers pounced on a brick moulding company in Milton Park, Harare, on Tuesday morning and got away with US$220 000 in cash as such cases continue to increase countrywide.

Police said the suspects force-marched one of the employees to the managing director’s office where they forced her to open the safe before stealing the cash.

In Bulawayo, two armed robbers raided a shop on Monday morning and got away with over US$13 200, R8 892 and $5 840 after attacking four shop keepers.

The incident occurred at a fruit and vegetables shop in the CBD and no arrests have been made.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred at a fruit and vegetable shop in Bulawayo CBD on May 30, 2022 at 9.30am,” he said. “Two unknown suspects armed with two unidentified pistols stormed the shop and assaulted the four shop workers while pointing firearms at them.

“The suspects demanded cash before stealing US$13 242, R8 892 as well as $5 840 cash from the safe and tills.”

In a related incident which occurred on Tuesday, police in Chiredzi arrested Albert Sibanda (24) for theft of a Honda Fit vehicle. Sibanda, who was a passenger in the vehicle, allegedly drove away the complainant’s vehicle after the complainant had stopped to pick up two women at Village 10 Chipimbi bus stop in Chiredzi.

The complainant had left the key on the ignition.

Police in Harare are also investigating a case of rape which occurred on Monday at around 9pm along Highglen Road near Marimba New Stands.

The suspect raped the victim in a Toyota Hilux twin cab vehicle after giving her a lift from Mutare to Harare.

Police have since appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for robbers who are terrorising people countrywide, as well as the six armed robbers who attacked two security guards last week at a company premises in Newlands and got way with over US$22 700 cash.

The Newlands robbery occurred on Tuesday last week when the six robbers who were armed with three pistols and a pick attacked two security guards on duty before breaking into the company’s offices and stole the money from a safe.

In a related case of robbery, on May 25, 2022 around midnight, another five armed robbers pounced on Diamond Cement in Ardbennie in Harare where they attacked a security guard who was on duty. The robbers stole US$2 000 cash before they disappeared.

The robbery case comes after on May 24, police in Mutoko recorded another robbery case where four robbers who were armed with two pistols, a machete, and an axe, attacked a local businessman and his family in Mutoko Medium Density.

The robbers stole US$2 150 cash, three cellphones, 45 litres of diesel, groceries, and an Isuzu KB 300 vehicle, all valued at US$10 476.

Police later reacted swiftly and mounted a roadblock along Janhi Road, where they intercepted the stolen vehicle. However, the suspects sped through the barrier, resulting in a chase with the police.

On noticing that police were in pursuit, the suspects dumped the car and disappeared into the darkness.

Police recovered property worth US$8 076, and investigations are underway.