Source: Bridge washed away in Mana Pools | The Herald (Local News)

An access bridge to Mana Camp in Mana Pools has been washed away by the incessant rains in the area.

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the development.

“One of the access bridges to Nyamepi/Mana administrative camp has been washed away by floods making the bridge impassable by motor vehicle,” said Mr Farawo.

Some tourists had to be evacuated last year after several bridges were swept away by the rains.