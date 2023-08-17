Source: Brothers “kill” sibling for abusing his wife | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Two brothers reportedly ganged up to beat up and kill their sibling after they accused him of physically abusing his wife.

The victim, Jonathan Mugari was reportedly beaten to death by his two brothers Tinashe and Cephas in Zivuchi Village in Gutu. The incident according to Police’s Twitter page happened on Tuesday.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case in which Tinashe Mugari and Cephas Mugari allegedly killed Jonathan Mugari (23) at Zivuchi Village, Gutu, on 15/08/23. The suspects assaulted the victim with switches accusing him of physically abusing his wife.”