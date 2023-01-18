Source: Brothers on the run after trying to kill sibling in inheritance dispute | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Inspector Emanuel Mahoko

Midlands Bureau

TWO Zvishavane brothers are on the run after allegedly setting alight a hut in which their brother was sleeping in, in a botched attempt to murder him over an inheritance dispute.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

He said police in Zvishavane are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 23- year- old man was allegedly left for dead by his blood brothers over an inheritance.

“The incident occurred in Josiah Village, Chief Nyamhondo in Mberengwa on January 15, around 3 AM,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Innocent Taru who is the complainant and the suspects’ Admire Taru (27) and Givemore Dube (37) are brothers and all reside at their late parents’ homestead.

“It is alleged that there is a dispute among the brothers concerning who should occupy their late parents’ homestead. On January 15 an unknown person locked Innocent’s door from outside using a wire whilst the complainant was asleep,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the hut was allegedly set on fire.

“Innocent woke up and discovered that his hut was on fire, broke the door and bolted out. When he was outside he discovered that his kitchen hut door was tied with a wire,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the matter was reported at ZRP Mataga and investigations are still underway.

He said a manhunt for Admire and Givemore is ongoing.

“Police are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may help in this investigation to report to any police station or make use of our suggestion boxes nearer to them,” said Insp Mahoko.

He appealed to members of the public to solve their disputes amicably by engaging a third party to manage the issue.

“Use of violence constitutes an offence and might lead to unnecessary loss of lives,” said Insp Mahoko.