Source: Bubi community pools resources to build school | Sunday News (local news)

Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

VILLAGERS of Mbembeswana Ward in Bubi District, Matabeleland North province, in partnership with various donors have started pooling resources together to construct a secondary school that is expected to reduce the distance that learners travel to the nearest school.

Concerns are that there is an acute shortage of secondary schools in the area where the whole Mbembeswana ward has one secondary school resulting in some learners walking up to 25km to access educational facilities while a good number drop out of school after Grade Seven as they cannot bear the long distances.

According to the National Assembly Member for Bubi, Cde Simelisizwe Sibanda, the community decided to build a school in Mbembeswana to reduce the distance that children walk to the nearest secondary schools which are Majiji and Siganda Secondary schools.

“A lot of negatives have made the community realise the need for a secondary school in the area. The community realised that children were performing badly in national examinations and many would stop going to school during the rainy season, so they took it upon themselves to ensure that a secondary school gets built,” he said.

Cde Sibanda said he was gratified by the commitment and unity of purpose that the community was showing towards the cause.

“The community has already started mobilising resources towards the building of the school. They are providing resources for the ablution facilities, they will assist in delivering pit sand and they will provide labour during the whole construction phase,” he said.

On the side of leadership, he said they have already engaged donors who were determined to chip in and ensure that the secondary school was completed.

“We have engaged donors and companies within the district that have promised to assist. This is in line with their corporate social responsibility agenda. I will not pre-empt on who the donors are but they will be introduced at the ground-breaking function that is tentatively going to be held at the end of April this year,” he said.

He explained how the initiative of building a secondary school in the community would be beneficial to learners and parents.

“With this secondary school up and running, there will be increased punctuality in terms of time and less fatigue as distance would have been shortened and students will be able to write their homework on time and have enough study time and that will also allow them to better their grades. It will also reduce stress for both parents and students which will impact positively on their energy levels and performance. Building the school will also allow extended time for extracurricular activities like sports as per the school curriculum. For safety and security issues this school will be a blessing as students will not be passing through bushes which are currently posing risks especially to the girl child,” he added.

Cde Sibanda acknowledged the great work that the community was doing as it was playing a leading role in ensuring that the learning environment for their kids was conducive.

“It is really pleasing that the community initiated the project. It is a good thing when the community decides to initiate and take ownership of the project. It truly shows that indeed, Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo, isikolo sakhiwa ngabanikazi baso.”