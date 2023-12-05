Source: ‘Budget proposal ongoing process’ | The Herald (Local News)

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services would like to inform the people of Zimbabwe that the 2024 national Budget proposals presented last week by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube is still going through parliamentary processes.

Parliament has set up committees to take into account the genuine concerns of the people of Zimbabwe, the civic and business community.

The Budget process goes through various stages against the background of estimated expenditure and expected income estimates.

The setting up of committees makes the Budget process purely a stakeholder driven approach and involves debates in the National Assembly and Senate.

The Budget proposals are guided by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the people of Zimbabwe.

The expected revenue inflows, the estimated expenditure priorities and the Constitution of Zimbabwe are the bedrock upon which the national Budget is formulated.

The rights and freedoms of the people of Zimbabwe will not be violated by the Budget making process.

Currently as a Government, we are committed to the stakeholder driven approach to national Budget formulation in order to improve to the standards of living for the people of Zimbabwe.