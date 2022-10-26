Source: Budget should address grey areas | Herald (Business)

The transfer of Eskom’s debt to the country’s balance sheet, greylisting and the backlog in processing critical skills visas are three of six items on PwC’s list of key factors that it hopes will be addressed in the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

The mid-term budget is due to be tabled by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana today.

In its South Africa Economic Outlook report for 2022, its 10th such report, PwC says the statement should also address a planned framework for a comprehensive social security system, management of the government wage bill and progress with the Infrastructure Fund pipeline.

“The biggest challenges to accelerating South Africa’s economic and employment growth are electricity (load shedding), a lack of skilled workers, and low private sector investment levels. Without addressing these, economic prosperity will remain elusive,” notes PwC SA senior economist Christie Viljoen.

“The MTBPS has the opportunity to provide more clarity to South African businesses on what the government is doing to address these challenges which are weighing on business confidence and job growth.” — Moneyweb.