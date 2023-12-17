Source: Bulawayo City Council works with beneficiaries to complete abandoned housing projects | Sunday News (local news)

Vusumuzi Dube , Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) continues to work on the completion of housing projects that were left hanging due to a number of reasons, with beneficiaries now contributing towards the purchase of materials.

The local authority is on record that more than 2 000 stands that were being developed by private developers were left uncompleted with BCC forced to take legal action to resolve the impasse.

Council in 2012 started the concept of pre-sale stands where the beneficiaries of the stands paid up front to raise the capital to service the stands.

According to the local authority 3 325 beneficiaries benefitted initially from the facility but since 2018, 10 running projects were abandoned by their developers with a total of 2 225 stands.

With beneficiaries pressuring the local authority noting that they had paid the full amounts to the developer, BCC resolved to have beneficiaries assist with top ups for the completion of the outstanding works.

“A Council Committee was formulated to engage all groups of the beneficiaries to these projects, with an implementation strategy being as per the council resolution of 1 June 2022. The beneficiaries groups are at various stages of payment of agreed top ups to bring the projects to completion.

“Beneficiaries continue paying top ups to reach the required levels for works to be commissioned. It was previously agreed and resolved that top ups of 66 percent of the requirements would then foster immediate movement to project site by council teams or selected contractors to engage on project completion.

“The payment patterns differ with each development but none of the beneficiary groups have reached the 66 percent threshold,” said the council’s corporate communications manager, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu.

She noted that as beneficiaries paid their top-ups the funds are ring fenced to the specific project until they reach the agreed threshold.

“Council has received 13 percent top-ups from Emhlangeni Phase 2 beneficiaries, 62 percent from Emganwini and Tshabalala beneficiaries, four percent from Magwegwe West beneficiaries, 18 percent from Woodville beneficiaries, two percent from Magwegwe Extension beneficiaries whilst beneficiaries from Pumula South scheme are yet to top up for their project completion.

“It will be noted, however, that none of the beneficiaries has reached the 66 percent threshold. Council is currently working on the procurement of some input materials for the projects,” said the council spokesperson.

“Council has continued working on completion of the Emhlangeni development. The projects unit is also currently in the process of procuring materials for the projects that now have substantial amounts in their accounts,” added Mrs Mpofu.

Relating to the arbitration process with the developers who abandoned their projects, the council spokesperson said the process is still ongoing, hence they were unable to give further details for legal reasons.