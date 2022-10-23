Source: Bulawayo hotel undergoes facelift | Sunday News (Business)

Simba Jemwa, Business Reporter

THE N1 Hotel in Bulawayo, which is part of the Nesbitt Hospitality Group, is undergoing renovations which are expected to be completed in mid-November.

The refurbishment programme started just before the recent Sanganai-Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, featuring significant renovation and redesigning the front and thereafter tweaks in the hotel’s rooms.

In an interview with Sunday Business the hotel manager, Ms Amy-Leigh Manhanga said the refurbishment programme was slowed down during the expo to avoid inconvenience to expo delegates staying at the hotel, but is now full steam ahead.

“I think it’s a really good building and we are happy with the progress the workers are making. We are not changing a lot but giving it a facelift, just a nip and tuck here and there.

“This building has good solid bones and has aptly been called the mother of the N1 Hotel chain as she was the first in the group to open and then birthed the other hotels in Victoria Falls and Harare,” she said.

The hotel manager revealed that they had committed to a major programme of refurbishment and redesign aimed at creating one of the most modern and exciting hotels in the Matabeleland region. – @RealSimbaJemwa