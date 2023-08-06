Source: Bulawayo mayor to purchase car for US$9 000 | Sunday News (local news)

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni will buy his mayoral vehicle at a discounted price of about US$9 000 after the Government gave local authorities the greenlight to dispose of vehicles to all outgoing mayors.

A few months ago, Clr Mguni requested to buy his mayoral pool vehicle — a Toyota Hilux Double Cab — at the price of US$16 494 as his exit package. Clr Mguni (Ward 23) was elected in September 2018 and his first term in office is drawing to an end next month.

In a communication, dated 18 July 2023 to all local authorities, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Cde July Moyo gave the go ahead to local authorities that can afford, to dispose the vehicles to the outgoing mayors and council chairpersons. According to a council confidential report, the local authority has further reduced the price of the vehicle to US$9 566 in what they term a precedent that was set by all former mayors.

“A precedent had already been set and previous mayors had been getting the vehicles at discounted rates. As the depreciation value of the Toyota Hilux Double Cab was US$16 494 and going by the precedence of former mayors it be disposed of at 58 percent of $16 494 which is US$9 566,” reads the council report.

Clr Mguni had made the request to take the car home through a letter to the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube. According to a report of the General Purposes Committee dated 24 April titled “Request by his worship, the Mayor, Councillor S Mguni to purchase a mayoral pool car at the end of mayoral term,” the mayor said his term was ending at the end of July this year.

“You will recall that council had previously sold mayoral pool vehicles to outgoing mayors upon the termination of their mandate. The current 2018-2023 municipal term is terminating on or about 31 July 2023. Pursuant to set precedent, I hereby write to you requesting that council considers selling one of the mayoral pool vehicles to me upon the termination of this municipal term of office. The said sale being subject to such terms and conditions consistent with practice established by council over years. Thanking you in advance for your usual co-operation.”

However, Clr Mguni, according to the report said he would not drive home a mayoral Mercedes Benz as it had broken down.

Instead, he has been offered to purchase a Toyota Hilux Double Cab. As per tradition, exiting mayors are offered an opportunity to buy one of the mayoral pool cars as exit packages. On 7 November 2018 council resolved to offer Clr Mguni’s predecessor, Mr Martin Moyo a choice between a Mazda BT50 valued at $3 000 or the Chevrolet Trailblazer at the depreciated value of $14 732. The vehicle was supposed to be fully serviced upon offer.