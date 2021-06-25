Source: Bulawayo placed under dusk to dawn curfew | Newsday (News)

BY NIZBERT MOYO

POLICE in Bulawayo have imposed a 6pm to 6am curfew on the city after most of its suburbs were put under a localised lockdown as part of measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Since Wednesday, police clamped down on intra-city travel, with only essential service providers being allowed to operate while businesses in the areas identified as hotspots were allowed to run from 8am to 3pm.

This followed a Cabinet directive on Tuesday that most Bulawayo suburbs be placed on lockdown as a measure to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The affected suburbs are Nkulamane, Pelandaba, Emganwini, Sizinda, Barham Green, Emakhandeni, Cowdray Park, Luveve, Njube, Magwegwe, Pumula, Nguboyenja Makokoba, Mzilikazi, Mpopoma and the central business district.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube urged residents to comply with the lockdown and curfew measures.

“It is, therefore, important to take note that curfew for the specified areas is now between 6pm to 6am. Public transport in those areas should not exceed half the maximum capacity, that is according to Statutory Instrument 183 of 2021. The named suburbs should only have essential service providers travelling around doing business,’’ Ncube said.

