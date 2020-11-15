Source: Bulawayo Polytechnic diarrhoea outbreak contained | Sunday News (local news)

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

A DIARRHOEA outbreak that recently hit the Bulawayo Polytechnic with an undisclosed number of students and lecturers affected has been contained.

Last month, Bulawayo Polytechnic became the first higher learning institution in the city to report cases of diarrhoea, with authorities banning the use of Bulawayo City Council tap water within the premises.

In an interview with Sunday News last Friday, Bulawayo Polytechnic principal, Mr Gilbert Mabasa confirmed that the outbreak has been contained. “Yes, we have managed to contain the outbreak, actually you can visit the institution anytime and you will discover that we no longer have any active cases,” said Mr Mabasa.

He expressed gratitude to the city health department and authorities for the work they had put in to help contain the outbreak and ensure that the institution’s water is safe for consumption.